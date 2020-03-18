Kamal Nath Breaks Silence On Digvijaya's Bengaluru Drama & Detention; Says 'I'll Also Go'

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the detention of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru and alleged that the BJP has held rebel Congress MLAs as hostages in Karnataka's capital. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath said that the detention of Singh is a proof of the BJP's dictatorial rule. Speaking to the media Kamal Nath said that if needed he will also go to Bengaluru to meet the rebel Congress MLAs. He said, "If the need arises I'll go there."

In a series of tweets, Nath said, "Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh and Congress ministers, who went to meet the Congress MLAs held hostage by the BJP in Bengaluru were stopped. This behaviour of abusing them and using force is completely dictatorial and Hitler rule."

बैंगलोर में भाजपा द्वारा बंधक बनाये गये कांग्रेस विधायकों से मिलने गये कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार दिग्विजय सिंह व कांग्रेस के मंत्रियो , विधायकों को मिलने से रोकना , उनसे अभद्र व्यवहार करना , उन्हें बलपूर्वक हिरासत में लेना पूरी तरह से तानाशाही व हिटलर शाही है।

1/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 18, 2020

READ | Shiv Sena Slams Goa Guv Satya Pal Malik, Says His Remark Tarnishes Reputaion Of Raj Bhavan

Nath further added, "The whole country is seeing today how democratic values are being killed by BJP to destabilize an elected government. Why are we not being allowed to meet the MLAs, after all, what is BJP afraid of? A dirty game is being played by the BJP in the state."

पूरा देश आज देख रहा है कि एक चुनी हुई सरकार को अस्थिर करने के लिये किस प्रकार से भाजपा द्वारा लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की हत्या की जा रही है।

क्यों विधायकों से मिलने नहीं दिया जा रहा है , आख़िर किस बात का डर भाजपा को है ?

भाजपा द्वारा एक गंदा खेल प्रदेश में खेला जा रहा है।

2/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 18, 2020

READ | Nawab Malik Takes A Jibe At Fmr CJI Gogoi Over RS Nomination, Calls It 'very Unfortunate'

"Democratic values, constitutional values and rights are being oppressed. Our detained leaders should be released soon and allowed to meet hostage MLAs," he said.

लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों , संवैधानिक मूल्यों व अधिकारो का दमन किया जा रहा है।

हमारे हिरासत में लिये गये नेताओ को शीघ्र रिहा किया जावे और बंधक विधायकों से मिलने की इजाज़त दी जाये।

3/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 18, 2020

READ | Bengaluru: Digvijaya Singh Detained In His Bid To Meet Resort-lodged MP Congress MLAs

Digvijaya Singh detained

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru on Wednesday to meet the rebel MLAs lodged in the city's Ramada Hotel, and was greeted by Karnataka Congress chief and strongman DK Shivakumar. The senior Congress leader, in a desperate attempt to connect with the rebel MLAs, allegedly reasoned that he wished to meet the MLAs and seek support from them ahead of Rajya Sabha elections for which he is a candidate but was stopped by police due to security reasons in view of the rebel MLAs' seeking security concerning an alleged threat to their lives. The Congress leader then sat on a dharna outside the hotel where 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are said to be lodged. Later Singh was detained by the police in Bengaluru.

READ | Congress Backs Digvijaya Singh In Bengaluru Drama; 'came To Seek Rajya Sabha Support'