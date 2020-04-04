MP: Kamal Nath Writes To CM Shivraj; Appeals For Immediate Crop Procurement From Farmers

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath appealed to current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to immediately begin the process of procuring crops from farmers while adhering to social distancing norms. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the procurement process of Rabi crops from MP farmers have been delayed two times, Nath said, which is hurting farmers' income.

"I request you to start the procurement process of crops from farmers at support prices to ensure that their livelihoods remain intact while also adhering to the safety norms against coronavirus. I also assure you that Congress workers will be available to facilitate the process while maintaining the practice of social distancing," Kamal Nath wrote in his letter.

Provide economic relief to farmers

Last month too, Kamal Nath had written to CM Shivraj Chouhan asking a quick economic relief package to the farmers who are facing crop damages due to unseasonal rains, hailstorm and the ongoing Coronavirus spread. He suggested that the farmers be given Rs 7500 per head immediately so as to offset their losses. Currently, Madhya Pradesh has reported 104 positive cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Coronavirus lockdown and farm woes

India entered its eleventh day of the three-week nationwide lockdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus. All forms of public and private transport have been restricted barring for essential services. The harvest of winter crops in Madhya Pradesh typically happens in mid-March after which the crops are procured by government and private agencies for shipping to markets. Due to the lockdown and the subsequent halt in the supply chain, farmers are particularly hit due to transportation woes and large, unsold inventory.

