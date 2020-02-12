'Faith In Agendas & Thoughts Strengthened,' Claims BJP's Kapil Mishra Despite Delhi Rout

BJP's Kapil Mishra claimed moral victory a day after the BJP was humiliated in the Delhi Assembly Polls. Citing the vote share of 42% in the polls, he said that it showcases the responsibility that the party has in terms of the development for the citizens of the national capital.

The BJP's vote share in the elections was 38.51% whereas the total vote share along with its allies (JDU and LJP) was 39.77%, which renders Mishra's 42%-claim somewhat of an exaggeration.

Mishra takes stock of responsibility

कुछ लोग दिल्ली वालों को या हिंदुओ को ताना मार रहे हैं , ये गलत हैं



हम में जरूर कोई कमी रह गयी होगी जनता तक पहुंचने में, अपनी बात पहुंचाने में



42% वोट कम नहीं होते, एक बहुत बड़ी जिम्मेदारी हैं ये 42% वोट



हमारे मुद्दों और विचारों पर हमारा विश्वास और मजबूत हुआ है — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 12, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Mishra accepted that the BJP failed to reach out to the people of the Delhi and that those who are taunting Hindus or the citizens of Delhi are wrong. Citing the vote share that the party has received in the elections, he said that it's a reflection that the party has to consolidate its thoughts and objectives.

The AAP won 62 out of the 70 seat Assembly, while the remaining seats were won by the BJP. The party increased its presence in the assembly by a mere five seats.

The BJP fought the elections with the JD(U) and the LJP whereas the AAP fought for all 70 seats by itself. The party ruling in the Centre had deployed massive resources to the campaign including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of multiple states, alliance partners and several Union Ministers and MPs who held rallies and small meeting s in several constituencies.

Kapil Mishra also campaigned for the BJP during the elections but was reprimanded heavily by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on different instances for violating the ECI's Model of Conduct for his comments. In a tweet on January 23, Mishra tweeted that the Delhi elections would be a match between India and Pakistan. The district election office sent Mishra a notice. The Delhi police was asked by the ECI to file an FIR against Mishra as well and was finally banned from campaigning for 48 hours.

In another instance, he also called the Shaheen Bagh protest sites 'mini-Pakistan'.

The notices and the showcases did not deter Mishra who later said that the AAP should be renamed the Muslim League.

Mishra ultimately lost the Model Town Constituency to AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi by a difference of 11,237 votes.

Following that, he issued the following tweet, congratulating his bete-noire Kejriwal:

केजरीवाल और AAP को शानदार जीत की बधाई



भाजपा के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार हम सबने पूरी मेहनत से चुनाव लड़ा



दिल्ली की जनता का धन्यवाद



संघर्ष जारी रहेगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 11, 2020

