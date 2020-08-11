Kapil Sibal Fires 'opportunism' Jibe On Sachin Pilot's Return To Congress In Rajasthan

As Sachin Pilot returned to the Congress fold, senior party leader Kapil Sibal has commented on the political scenario in Rajasthan and has seemingly taken a jibe at the former Deputy CM.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sibal has said that as everyone in Rajasthan is gearing up for the assembly session on August 14, 'Ghar Wapsi' has been ensured and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has endured. This comes against the backdrop of Sachin Pilot returning to Congress party after over a month-long stalemate with Gehlot. However, Sibal added that opportunism cannot be cured, in what seems to be a jibe at Pilot who will allegedly be given a role in the party's national politics, as per sources.

When Pilot went to Delhi on July 11 and speculation was made about his talks with BJP, Sibal was among those who warned his own party that if issues are not resolved, Congress will lose all important leaders. In a U-turn later, he toed the party line and alleged horse-trading by BJP and pointed out the 'opportunism' of Pilot.

Rajasthan



Countdown to August 14



Ghar Wapsi ensured



Ghelot has endured



BJP is floored



But opportunism “ uncured “ — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 11, 2020

Pilot speaks on tiff with Ashok Gehlot

After hectic parleys between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, a purported breakthrough was achieved in the Rajasthan political crisis on Monday. Amid the political tussle in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot had alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading of MLAs, called him 'useless and ineffective' and hinted that leaders like him who got everything on a platter does not believe in Congress' ideology. However, he softened his stance later and extended an olive branch to PIlot and other rebel MLAs, though it is unlikely that the bad blood between the two is resolved.

When asked about the tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behavior against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made against me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts". Moreover, taking to Twitter, he thanked party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that he is 'firm' in his belief and will continue to work for a 'better India'.

Rajasthan political & legal crisis

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. While there were speculations that Pilot met ex-Congress and now a BJP leader - Jyotiraditya Scindia, he clarified later that he would not join the BJP. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

The MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot are holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel, the legislators belonging to the Pilot camp are staying at an undisclosed location.

