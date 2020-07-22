'Save My Country': Kapil Sibal Asks If Rule Of Law In The India Has Become 'he Who Rules'

Even as political commotion in Rajasthan as well as within Congress continues, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took to Twitter and said 'Save my country.' Referring to the number of incidents in the recent past, he asked if 'rule of law' in the country has become about 'he who rules.' While Sibal, following his party line blamed others for the chaos in Rajasthan despite questioning his own party earlier when Pilot skipped the CLP meeting, now he said that efforts to topple elected governments are being made using money.

Moreover, he also questioned 'judicial verdicts', incidentally a day after Supreme Court initiated a suo motu contempt of court proceedings against notable advocate Prashant Bhushan over his recent tweets which were allegedly derogatory in nature against the judiciary. Sibal, in his tweet, also said that fake encounters, custodial deaths have become rampant in the country.

In my country



Has the “ Rule of Law “



become



The law of “ He who Rules “



Custodial deaths

Fake encounters

Toppling elected governments ( money + )

Intemperate language by the powerful

Persecuting the innocent

Highly questionable judicial verdicts



Save my country ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 22, 2020

This comes after former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, criticised the Centre by sharing a list of "achievements" of the government during COVID-19 pandemic. Rahul Gandhi also broke silence on the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis by alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the government in the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Wayanad MP wrote, "Achievements of the Government during the Corona period"

February - Namaste Trump

March - Toppled the government in Madhya Pradesh

April - Asked Indians to burn candles

May - 6th anniversary in power

June - Virtual rally in Bihar

July - Tried to topple the government in Rajasthan

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi

Soon after, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed him and said that he has insulted the people of India and brave Corona warriors by making fun of "candle lights". The Information and Broadcasting minister said India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil.

The senior BJP leader took to Twitter and posted Rahul Gandhi's "achievements" in the last six months. Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements in the last six months" and listed the following:

February: Shaheen Bagh and Riots

March: Losing Jyotiraditya and MP

April: Instigating migrant labourers

May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress

June: Defending China

July: Congress on a virtual collapse in Rajasthan

