Ghulam Nabi Azad Offers To Resign Over Rahul's BJP Collusion Claim At CWC; Sibal Hits Out

Responding to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's massive allegations during the CWC meeting where he said that the dissenting party members who wrote the letter asking Sonia Gandhi to step down as the interim president are "in cahoots with the BJP", Kapil Sibal said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said, "we are colluding with BJP".

'Never made a statement in favour of BJP'

Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP “



Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party



Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.



Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue



Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP “! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Following Rahul Gandhi's statement, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories of the letter, even offered to resign if the former's statement turns out to be true, sources said. As per inputs, this could lead to a mass resignation within Congress ranks. Over 123 leaders have written two letters seeking new leadership within party ranks.

Republic TV sources said that the reason behind the rebellious attitude of the old leaders for Rahul Gandhi is that the Wayanad MP wants new CWC by dissolving the old one. He also wants to replace the old General Secretaries with the new ones, sources said. Sources also said that following Rahul Gandhi's allegations, four party leaders went offline.

Rahul questions timing of the letter

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter and asked why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital. He said that the letter to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership was written at a time when the Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis.

The Wayanad MP said that the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media, sources added. Sources said that at the beginning of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi asked the CWC to relieve her as interim party chief. However, ex-PM Manmohan Singh and AK Antony urged her to continue.

Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", sources said. Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony among others are present at the virtual meeting.

The crucial meeting is being held after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

