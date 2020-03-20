Kapil Sibal Reiterates PM Modi's Call For Janta Curfew, Says Time To Put Politics Aside

Following PM Modi's address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the country, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to say that it was time to put politics aside and the nation first. Reiterating PM Modi's call for the Janta curfew on March 22 he repeated the directions stating that at 5 PM they would all clap their hands and after 5 PM hold each others hands in times like these. As of now India has reported over 180 cases of the novel Coronavirus and 4 deaths to date.

Coronavirus pandemic



Time to unite



At 5pm on 22nd we will clap with our hands

After 5pm and in times to come hold each other’s hand



Time , not to divide people

Instead , to provide for people



Forget the politics of thirst

Let the nation come first — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 20, 2020

PM Modi's address to the nation

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase.

The PM requested the citizens to avoid going out and isolate themselves unless it is absolutely essential barring for professionals such as doctors, government officials, journalists, etc. Moreover, he appealed that senior citizens should stay at home.

Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Thereafter, he advised the people to avoid crowding hospitals for routine check-ups and surgeries, which can be postponed.

Highlighting that the business community and high-income class should take care of the economic interests of the less privileged, he also cautioned the people against the hoarding of essential items. Concluding his remarks, he exuded confidence that India would emerge victorious in the end.

