Kapil Sibal Wants Mohan Bhagwat To Honour 'RSS Can Prepare Force In 3 Days' Remark

Alleging that militancy is on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Kapil Sibal stated on Sunday took a veiled joibe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark "can prepare a force within 3 days" and claimed that the time had come for Bhagwat to "follow his words."

Taking to Twitter, Sibal wrote, "J&K Militancy on the rise, 9 Army personnel lost so far in Poonch Distt. Remember Mohan Bhagwat ji said in Feb. 2018: Army takes months, RSS can prepare a force within 3 days to fight on border. Time has come to honour your words Bhagwat ji!"

Sibal attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over militancy in J&K

Sibal was referring to RSS chief Bhagwat's remarks made on the last day of his six-day tour to Muzaffarpur in February 2018 while speaking to workers at Zila School Ground. Bhagwat had stated, "Sangh can prepare a force within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front of the country faces such a situation and the Constitution permits to do so."

Sibal's comments on Jammu and Kashmir came a day after two non-local labourers were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in Srinagar and Pulwama. Police informed, "A gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir." Kashmir zone police noted, "Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries."

Earlier in the day, Tarkishore Prasad, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, condemned the killing of a Bihar resident by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah region on Sunday and slammed the opposition parties for failing to unify on the issue.

Bihar CM Announces Ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the CM relief fund to Arbind Kumar Sah's next of kin, who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi revealed that he discussed the matter with LG Sinha over the phone. Arbind Kumar Sah's body was returned to his hometown, he was informed.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI