Karan Johar To Have 'Koffee With NCB' Soon: Manjinder Sirsa Turns Up Heat On Bollywood

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Sirsa who met DG NCB Rakesh Asthana and registered a complaint against director/producer Karan Johar and other big Bollywood stars for allegedly organizing a drug party in 2019, on Thursday claimed that soon Karan Johan will have "Koffee with NCB" where the deepest and darkest secrets of “Koke with Karan” will be uncovered. Taking to Twitter, along with his message, Sirsa also tagged several Bollywood personalities in his tweet.

On Wednesday, Manjinder Sirsa in conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy said, "I met NCB chief and stressed on reinvestigating the matter of drugs of 2019. NCB chief gave assurance of investigation into Karan Johar's party in 2019. Mumbai Police had not responded to Karan Johar house party complaint filed by me last year. There must be two reasons - one, they(Mumbai Police) are hand in glove with them and secondly, that drug is a very common thing."

Sirsa added, "Bollywood must accept that there are black sheep and they need to throw them out. Bollywood should stand with NCB. I am hopeful that the NCB investigation will bring out the big names. I won't stop in the coming days. I'll move to court against Mumbai Police, filing a formal complaint against Mumbai Police also."

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

Majinder Sirsa files complaint

Sirsa on Tuesday evening met Rakesh Asthana in his office located in New Delhi, and registered a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others for 'consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.' The complaint states, 'the video of the party is glaring evidence about the incident of illicit drug traffic and abuse by persons belonging to the Indian film industry.' Earlier in 2019, Sirsa had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police.

Sirsa's letter comes after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in the drug case and revealed over 20 Bollywood celebrities' names in her interrogation with NCB.

Viral Video from Karan Johar's party

In July last year, Karan Johar had hosted a Saturday night party, a video of which went viral. Those seen in the clip were Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Milind Deora's wife Pooja Shetty Deora, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.

The video which was being recorded by Karan Johar began with Deepika posing with director Shakun Batra (Kapoor and Sons fame), followed by Malaika's wink, to Karan zooming on Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor who is seen talking to Shahid Kapoor. Karan's camera then focuses on Varun Dhawan who is busy chatting with Zoya Akhtar. The camera then shifts to Vicky Kaushal who instantly rubs his nose and Karan pans the camera to director Ayan Mukerji who is seen hiding something behind him. The video ends with Ranbir Kapoor asking 'What is Karan recording' and Mira Rajput waving at the camera. The topic of what is visible either on or below the table had become a matter of some debate, with some opining that it was the mere reflection of light whereas others claimed it appeared to be a pattern of white substance.

