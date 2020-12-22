Karnataka CM Unusually Non-adversarial Towards JDS; Asks BJP Netas To Avoid 'merger' Talk

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday asked his BJP party members not to comment on rumours about a possible merger of JD(S) with the saffron party. The BJP leader said that JD(S) may give the ruling party in Karnataka cooperation if needed but talking about a merger at a time "they are building their party is not right."

'They will build their party, we will build ours'

"JD(S) is a party built by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy is its leader. At the time when they are trying to strengthen the party and build it across the state, talking about that party's merger with another party is like insulting them," Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said, neither he nor others should speak on such issues while maintaining that JD(S) has given cooperation on the issue of removing the legislative council chairman. "...in the coming days to they may give us cooperation if needed, but at the time they are building their party, talks about its merger are not right. There are still two and a half years for election. They will build their party, we will build ours. So no one, including those from our party, should speak about such things," he added.

'My real politics will begin in 2023': HD Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy also dismissed such reports and expressed confidence about coming to power independently. "My real politics will begin in 2023," Kumaraswamy said and asserted that no one can finish the JD(S). There have been rumours and reports in certain sections of the media for a couple of months now about the merger, with Kumaraswamy twice meeting Yediyurappa personally at his official residence and JD(S)' alleged softening of stand towards the ruling party.

Ruling out any merger proposals before him, Kumaraswamy, hitting out at Congress and its leader Siddaramaiah, on Monday asserted that his aim is to bring JD(S) to power independently in 2023, and blamed those who are on their way out from the party for spreading such rumours.

"I have already spoken about JD(S)' stand. There is no question of merging JD(S) with any other party until we are alive. We are not here for power. For the last ten years we have worked in the opposition," Kumaraswamy said. Deve Gowda built JD(S) to fight for the cause of the people and in his six decades-long political life he was in power for just four or five years, the former Chief Minister said while noting that joining hands with Congress has affected party's prospects and expressed hopes about coming to power on own.

(With agency inputs)