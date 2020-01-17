Karnataka Min Calls For Ban On SDPI, Says, 'They're Involved In Anti-social Activities'

Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar on Friday, January 17, called for a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) after the arrest of its worker who was involved in an attack on a BJP-RSS supporter in December last year. Further, the Minister also stated that he welcomes the police action.

Shettar said, "SDPI always deny their involvement but it has been proved now. I welcome the police action. Their organisation should be banned as they have always been involved in anti-social activities and the government of India should take very serious note of this."

About the arrest

On Friday, six SDPI workers were arrested in connection with the violence on a BJP-RSS supporter during a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally on December 22 last year. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bengaluru Police is constituting a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle this case.

According to Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao, "There were six people belonging to SDPI who were there to carry out attacks on leaders supporting the CAA. These people were being paid Rs 10,000 from their handlers to create a ruckus. Now this will be handled by the Anti-Terror unit."

Recently on January 13, a few SDPI workers attacked BJP secretary A K Nazeer for attending a pro-CAA public meeting. As per reports, the leader was attacked while offering namaz outside a mosque in Kerala's Nedumkandam in Idukki district after he attended the meeting.

Protests against CAA

The protests against CAA that first broke out in Assam, spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia.

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

(With ANI inputs)