Shivraj Chouhan-led Govt To Introduce 'anti-Love Jihad' Bill In Next MP Assembly Session

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that a bill against forced conversion shall be introduced in the next session of the state Assembly. While the Uttar Pradesh Governor has already promulgated the 'Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020', the Haryana and Assam governments have announced that they too will enact a law against 'Love Jihad'. Chouhan stressed that the goal of the state government is to ensure the empowerment of women.

According to him, gullible girls are first lured into marriage and converted to another religion subsequently. Mentioning that the life of such women becomes hell, the MP CM vowed that the perpetrators of such a crime shall be severely punished. The senior BJP leader maintained that it is the government's responsibility to protect the "honour" of mothers, sisters and daughters.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "We are making one more law. The groundwork is almost done. Gullible girls are lured into marriage by deception or threat. Thereafter, they are converted to another religion. The life of such daughters becomes hell. We won’t let this happen to our daughters. In the name of love, these acts are unacceptable. Such people will be given the strictest punishment. This law will be enacted in the next session of the Assembly. It is our responsibility to protect the honour of mothers, sisters and daughters. Women empowerment is our goal. We will breathe a sigh of relief only after we achieve this."

Read: First FIR Filed Under 'Love Jihad' Law In UP's Bareilly, A Day After Approval Of Ordinance

Read: Would Be Better If UP Govt Reconsiders Love Jihad Law: Mayawati States BSP's Demand To BJP

What is 'Love Jihad'?

As per some organizations, 'love jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. Earlier this year, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Parliament that 'love jihad' is not defined under the current laws. Moreover, he stated that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

Read: Singhvi Calls Love Jihad Law Unconstitutional, Shares Old Fiery PM Modi Tweets For Farmers