KCR: No More Lockdowns? PM Modi Says Let's Discuss Unlock 2.0

In the second leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers on COVID-19 on Wednesday, an interesting but pertinent conversation took place between Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the PM.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, urged PM Modi to give clarity on rumours that there would be another round of lockdown in the country. Responding to the CM's request, the prime minister made it clear that the lockdown period was over and the unlock period has begun in the country.

During the video conference with PM Modi, chief ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and the Lieutenant General of Jammu & Kashmir, KCR who participated, raised the issue of lockdown imposition.

"There's a rumour going around that lockdown maybe once again imposed in the country. When the PM is speaking to CMs via videoconferencing, people are speculating that there might be another lockdown imposition. I have been telling people that the PM will not take lockdown decision without talking to all the CMs. Please give clarity on this issue," KCR urged the PM.

To this, PM Modi responded, "There will not be any lockdown in the country. The four phases of lockdown are over. Unlock 1.0 is going on now. We all should discuss what we should do for Unlock 2.0."

Strong efforts to contain COVID spread

KCR then explained to the prime minister on the various measures taken by the Telangana government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The state government is making all efforts to contain coronavirus. Corona is under control in the State. The death rate is also registering a low percentage. We are confident that with the efforts put in by both the Centre and states, we will register a decisive victory over coronavirus. Cases are being reported in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts. We are putting strong efforts in these areas to contain its spread. I am confident that within a few days, the spread would be under control," the CM told the PM Modi.

He added, "Normal life is emerging again. Migrant workers, hamalis, and labourers from various states are getting ready to work in other states. We have to provide facilities for them. The entire country is one and everyone should have the facility to work anywhere in the country. Hamalis from Bihar are ready to come back to Telangana."

Upon reports that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is not allowing workers from his state to travel to Telangana, KCR reacted albeit in a lighter vein. "Nitish Ji, we are taking care of Hamalis coming from your state very well. Our chief secretary (Somesh Kumar) is also a Bihari. Please send back the hamalis," the CM said.

