KCR Rubbishes 'change In Guard' Claims; Says 'Will Be CM For Next 10 Yrs' In TRS Meet

Quashing all speculation of a leadership change in Telangana, CM K Chandrashekara Rao (KCR) on Sunday, reiterated that there will be no change in CM, adding that his health was fine at a 2.5 hour TRS party meeting. Rubbishing claims that his son - KT Rama Rao (KTR) will succeed him as CM soon, he asked 'why were rumours being spread?'. Asserting that he will remain CM for 'next 10 years, KCR said that TRS will hold a massive public meeting in April - instructing members to start membership drive from February 12 and constitute party committees from March 1.

KCR quashes change in CM

On January 21, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud addressed the TRS working party president - KTR s the 'soon -to-be-CM', adding to the speculation. KTR who inaugurated the South Central Railway Employees Sangh Divisional Offices’ Branch in Secunderabad, was onstage when Goud congratulated KTR as the 'soon-to-be CM', expressing that Railway employees will feel protected under his Chief Ministership. While KTR did not react to Goud's remarks at the event, reports speculated that KCR will hand over the CM post to his son as soon as next month.

Speculations regarding KTR's CM rise

Recently, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender gave fuel to these rumours by saying, "There could be a possibility. What’s wrong with it?”, in a TV interview. Moreover, commenting on CM KCR's absence at public events including to vaccination kick-off, he added, "KTR took up the role of the Chief Minister in his absence in several instances. So, there’s no need to scrutinise this”. Reports state that after Rajendar's public opinion on KTR's succession, MLAs Shakil Aamir Mohammed and Bajireddy Goverdhan have openly supported KTR's succession to the CM post. Senior party leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav too has reportedly supported KTR's bid to be CM.

KTR (44) - made his political debut by winning from Sircilla Assembly Constituency in 2009 being an active member in his father's struggle for the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh into two states. KTR took over as party president - a day after his father's re-election and holds the portfolio of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology. While KTR is known for his development-oriented politics, especially in promoting investments in the development of Hyderabad and other urban areas, his recent poll victory in Hyderabad civic polls has reportedly set the buzz for KTR replacing KCR as CM. KCR had said that he wants to form an 'anti-BJP front' - sending an invitation for the closed-door meeting to Opposition leaders. While no meeting materialised, KCR later went to Delhi and met most top BJP leaders, raising speculations about his allegiance.

