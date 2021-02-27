Kejriwal Hits Back At Gujarat BJP Chief, Says 'never Underestimate Power Of Common Man'

After Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the voters of the state have given their mandate loud and clear, the Delhi CM hit back. Giving out detailed results of the Surat elections, CR Patil had said that out of 6 Municipal Corporation, 65 AAP candidates in Surat, 41 in Vadodara, 155 in Ahmedabad, 39 in Bhavnagar and 68 in Rajkot lost their deposit. Coming down heavily upon the Delhi CM, Gujarat BJP chief ironically remarked, "Never underestimate the power of common man."

What Kejriwal Ji said – AAP got 27 seats in Surat municipal polls.



What he didn’t share:

-59 AAP candidates lost deposit in Surat

-Every AAP candidate lost deposit in Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

-44 out of 48 candidates in Jamnagar

-68 out of 72 in Rajkot lost deposit. — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) February 26, 2021

CM Arvind Kejriwal hits back at BJP

गुजरात के लोग पूछ रहे हैं-25 साल भाजपा राज के बाद गुजरात में-



बिजली इतनी महँगी क्यूँ?



किसान आत्महत्या क्यूँ कर रहे हैं?



सरकारी अस्पताल और स्कूल खंडहर क्यूँ?



कितने सरकारी स्कूल बंद किए?



आपने आधी रात को ट्वीट किया? काश, गुजरात के लोगों के इन मुद्दों के लिए इतनी बेचैनी होती https://t.co/aXleCPIFwj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 27, 2021

Kindly do not mock and underestimate the power of common man https://t.co/za9c8HfyiF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2021

Reacting to Patil's comment of Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Surat Municipal elections, Kejriwal slammed the ruling BJP in Gujarat and said, "The people of Gujarat are asking that after 25 years of BJP rule in the state, why is electricity so expensive? Why are farmers committing suicide? Why government hospital and schools in ruin? How many government schools closed?" Taking note of the time, Gujarat's BJP chief tweeted, the Delhi CM said, "You tweeted in the midnight. I wish you had the same zeal towards the issues of people in the state."

Gujarat Municipal elections

Although the AAP has managed to make major inroads by winning 27 seats in Surat, the BJP has dominated Surat by winning 93 seats. The Congress, which had won 36 seats in the Surat civic body the last time, was reduced to a zero, giving a majority of its chunk to AAP. AAP had fielded 470 candidates in the civic body polls and couldn't open its account in other municipal corporations apart from Surat. The BJP, however, won the elections with a landslide victory in all six municipal corporations despite being in power for over 25 years in the state. BJP vastly improved its performance by winning 483 out of the total 576 seats across the 6 civic bodies as compared to the previous election where it bagged 389 seats. Congress on the other hand was reduced to 55 seats from its previous performance of 176 wins in the previous municipal elections.

