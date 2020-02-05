CM Kejriwal Won't Object To Ayodhya Announcement; 'such Good News, Timing Doesn't Matter'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he does not have any problems with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya two days before Delhi elections. Kejriwal said that he welcomes the decision and the timing of the decision does not matter.

Addressing a press briefing Kejriwal said, "I welcome the decision and congratulate the citizens of India. In such good news, timing doesn't matter. They can make such good announcements today and tomorrow also there is no issue."

"We welcome the formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust."

PM's announcement

Prime Minister Modi on the floor of the Lower House on Wednesday announced the formation of the trust for the development of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, called-- 'Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra.' On Wednesday, PM Modi said that the trust would oversee the construction of the Ram Temple, nearly three months after the Supreme Court verdict in the decade-old case.

PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra.' As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top Court, a proposal for Ram JanmBhoomi Tirath Kshetra has been passed by the Cabinet."

Ayodhya Verdict

Putting an end to the decades-old case, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in November ruled unanimously in favour of building a Ram Temple in the disputed site. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram Temple at the site. The court had directed the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

