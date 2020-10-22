Kerala BJP Slams State Police Move On Filing Case Against Senior BJP Leader Rajasekharan

BJP Kerala unit chief K Surendran on Thursday spoke in favour of senior party leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan against whom and several others, a case of financial fraud has been registered by Kerala Police. Surendran said the case filed by the state police is an attack by the state government on the party and the senior leader.

"It is a government move to attack a senior leader like Kummanam Rajasekharan. The public of Kerala knows him. No such allegation can be levelled against him. He is an ascetic leader who has taken up many popular struggles that have been a headache for the government. This government's attempt to destroy the BJP by hunting down Kummanam, the man of pure politics, will not succeed," said Surendran.

'CM shielding party members against criminal cases'

He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of shielding his party leaders who have criminal cases against them by withdrawing those criminal cases adding that BJP will fight against this "legally and politically". He also spoke about the clean character of Rajasekharan while lambasting the state government.

"There is no other person in Kerala who is qualified to become a member of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Committee like Kummanam Rajasekharan. He is the last word of the people in spiritual matters," Surendran added.

"The government's move to withdraw several criminal cases against CPI (M) leader, is a challenge to the rule of law. Cases including PSC exam fraud are being withdrawn. Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to save the party leaders who have committed serious criminal offences. This is something that can never be accepted in a democracy. The BJP will fight against this legally and politically," he said.

Kerala Police on Thursday filed a case against the senior BJP leader, based on a complaint of cheating allegedly involving his former personal assistant. Rajasekharan has refuted the charges and alleged a politically motivated move behind the case.

