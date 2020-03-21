Kerala Government Takes Preventive Measures Amid Surging Coronavirus Threat In The Country

In the wake of the surging cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Kerala government as a precautionary measure has directed all public and private sector organisations to be closed for one week in Kasargod district starting from March 21. Shops and other establishments will stay open only from 11 am to 5 pm except those that provide essential services.

Kerala government has also closed all religious sites and places of worship for two weeks in Kasargod district from March 21. All clubs, cinema theaters & other establishments that conduct social events will also remain closed for the same period.

READ | MASSIVE: All Passenger & Express Trains To Shut Down On 'Janta Curfew' Sunday

Country under lockdown

The entire nation is under a near lockdown situation with different state governments imposing closure of offices and other establishments to combat the spread of the virus. Only essential services such as pharmacies, medical clinics, grocery stores, among other essentials are open, however, different states have adopted different strategies to combat the virus.

The Punjab government has shut down public transport services while the Maharashtra government has curtailed the local train services and bus services in Mumbai. Similarly, public transportation has been curtailed in Nagpur, Pune as well.

READ | Russia's Agency Claims Three Prototypes Of Coronavirus Vaccine Ready Amid Clinical Trials

'Janata Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 and appealed to all the citizens to go under self quarantine and not stepping out of their homes on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. PM Modi also appealed to every to pay tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working.

READ | Virender Sehwag Champions PM Modi's Call For 'Janta Curfew', Suggests Ways To Spend Time

A day after his address to the nation, PM Modi also chaired a video conferencing with chief ministers of various states to fight the pandemic. India's current tally stands at 236 cases, including 4 deaths with 22 fully recovered and discharged.

READ | Lucknow DM Orders FIR Against Kanika Kapoor, To Submit Report To Uttar Pradesh Home Dept