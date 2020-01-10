Sanjay Raut Takes Poetic Stance On The 'Free Kashmir' Placard Controversy

After being criticised for their stand on the controversial 'Free Kashmir' poster, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, January 8, in a poetic manner defended his stance on the issue. Taking to micro-blogging site Raut posted lines from Gulzar's poetry stating that 'it took ages to understand that being innocent is also a crime' This statement of Raut comes after the Opposition criticised Sena's support to the 'Free Kashmir' placard that was used in the JNU protest violence.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified his understanding of the posters. Raut, defending the posters said that it meant Kashmir wants to be free from restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other such issues.

Speaking to the media, Raut said, "I read in the newspaper that those who held 'free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India, then it will not be tolerated."

Similarly, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray backing the protestor said the intent of the protester should be taken into consideration. On Tuesday morning, opining on the issue, Sanjay Raut said that the party "would not tolerate anyone talking of freedom of Kashmir from India." Further stating that the poster was misunderstood.

Protestor issues clarification

According to sources, the police has registered an FIR under Section 153B. However, the protester- Mehak Mirza Prabhu has not been called to record her statement until now. Stressing that she did not advocate the secession of Jammu and Kashmir, Prabhu clarified that she wanted to highlight the internet blockade in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fadnavis slams government

After the brutal attack on the students in JNU, there were protests at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The ‘Free Kashmir’ placard surfaced at this venue on Monday leading to outrage from senior politicians. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the Maharashtra Chief Minister for not taking any action thus far.

Citing the placard, Fadnavis raised doubts about the real intent of the protests. He questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.

