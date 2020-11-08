Kirit Somaiya Calls On Governor; Urges Him To Ensure No Harassment Against Arnab In Taloja

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday, requesting him to ensure Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's safety, after the latter was moved to Taloja Jail. The BJP leader has informed that he was assured by the Maharashtra Governor and stated that he also spoke with the state's Home Secretary to ensure that proper care and medical treatment is given to Arnab.

The BJP leader had earlier visited the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai and met with the jailer, Taking to Twitter, Somaiya posted a video of himself and informed that he insisted upon the jailer to ensure that proper treatment is meted out to Arnab Goswami after he was brought in suddenly on Sunday morning.

I met Jailer Kurlekar at Taloja Jail, insisted proper care and protection of #ArnabGoswami . Jailer assured me, No Harrasment will take place in Jail. Required Medical treatment will also be provided @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/P2RIpngwPa — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 8, 2020

'My life is under threat': Arnab

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief made shocking revelations as he was being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday four days into judicial custody. Arnab Goswami was moved from the quarantine centre in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen.

"My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

Bombay High Court reserves its order

Senior Advocate Harish Salve made strong arguments representing Arnab Goswami once again, as the Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order in Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief's plea against his arrest. The two-judge bench comprising of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik ordered that bail can be sought by Arnab under Section 439 from the sessions court. The court also ordered that the sessions court must decide within four days if approached for bail. The Bombay High Court would pronounce its order as soon as possible, Justice Shinde stated. It was later announced that the order would be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday.

On Wednesday at 7:45 AM, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, arresting him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in the 2018 Anvay Naik suicide case. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son, even refusing to let him wear his shoes. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team before his arrest.

