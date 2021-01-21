Kolkata's Iconic Victoria Memorial May Be Renamed As A Tribute To Netaji & Azad Hind Fauj

In a massive development in the lead-up to the West Bengal elections, sources said that the name of the iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata may soon be changed. Sources have learnt that the committee formed by Prime Minister Modi for the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has suggested the name change and it may be renamed after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or Azad Hind Fauj. Notably, the committee formed for 125th birth anniversary of Netaji, headed by PM Modi consists of both Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee, apart from Netaji's kin like BJP's Chandra Bose. It also has former PMs Dr Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda as its members. As per sources, PM Modi will be in Bengal on January 23, and will inaugurate a Netaji museum at Victoria Memorial and then address a gathering.



READ | Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's Birthday Jan 23 To Be Celebrated As 'Parakram Diwas' Annually



Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Kolkata port will be renamed after Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "This port will now be known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee port," the Prime Minister said adding "it was unfortunate for the country that after Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been." He added, "Kolkata Port is the symbol of India's industrial, spiritual and self-independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of the making of new India."

Soon after this, senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter and said that Victoria Memorial should be renamed after Rani Jhansi. "I welcome Namo's statement in Kolkata that History, as we know, should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re-naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhansi in 1857 and looted India for 90 years," Swami tweeted.

READ | 2 TMC Workers Killed, 2 In BJP Injured In 2 WB Incidents; BJP Slams 'Mamata's Gun-tantra'

Fight over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy

The Government of India decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. Ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, the Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on. Soon after, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the birth anniversary of Netaji will be celebrated as 'Desh Nayak Diwas' annually. A train has also since been renamed to Netaji Express. Moreover, TMC has demanded that the book on Netaji that was written by Defence Ministry panel decades ago to be made public.

Amid long-standing claims that successive Congress governments had since Independence attempted to sideline Netaji Bose and his efforts in India's freedom struggle, in 2015, the Modi government declassified 33 files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, with digital copies of 100 files being released by PM Narendra Modi in January 2016. Last year in December, the Modi government de-classified all records related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Azad Hind Fauj and placed them in the National Archives of India, Minister of State of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel informed. A total of 304 declassified records/files have been transferred to National Archives of India for permanent retention. Out of 304 flies, 303 files are already uploaded on the Netaji web portal. The National Archives of India is the custodian of declassified files and records of the Government of India. Earlier, in 1997 the National Archives of India had received 990 declassified files pertaining to the Azad Hind Fauj from the Ministry of Defence.

In 2018, PM Modi visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands and joined the programme to mark 75th anniversary of hoisting Tricolour by Netaji Bose - renaming Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep. Recently, in January 2019, a Netaji museum was inaugurated by PM Modi at Red Fort, New Delhi. The Modi government had also inculcated 4 INA veterans in its Republic Day parade in 2019- marking a first.

READ | TMC To Observe Netaji's Birth Anniversary On Jan 23 As 'Desh Nayak Diwas'; BJP Reacts

READ | BJP responds to Trinamool neta Madan Mitra's 'Bengal maango toh cheer denge' threat