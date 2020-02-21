Mediators To Continue Talks With Shaheen Bagh Protesters 'in A More Organised Manner'

Supreme Court-appointed interlocuter Sanjay Hegde on Thursday said he has urged protesters at Shaheen Bagh to come up with creative solutions to the traffic situation. He said that he, along with co-mediator Sadhna Ramachandran, will continue to meet the protesters in a "more organised manner."

After meeting the protesters on Thursday, Hedge said, "We urged protestors to come up with creative solutions to the traffic situation, while simultaneously protecting their right to protest. We are happy that Delhi Police has cooperated with our suggestions and the usage of some roads may soon be restored, especially for commuters going towards Faridabad. We will continue to meet the protestors, hopefully in a more organised manner."

Sadhana Ramachandran also admitted that the atmosphere was not conducive for talks. Revealing that the heads of the protest had conceded their inability to control the crowd, she stressed that they had given an assurance on the protesters being disciplined on the next day. Ramachandran asserted that she along with the other interlocutor Sanjay Hegde would visit Shaheen Bagh again on Friday.

Admitting to the chaotic atmosphere at the Shaheen Bagh protest site, Sadhana Ramachandran remarked, “I said that how can we talk if such a situation persists. The women told us that we have not been able to discipline the crowd. But they said- you will witness a good discipline tomorrow. I will come tomorrow.”

Next hearing in SC scheduled on February 24

The Supreme Court had on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

The Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi had lately gained nationwide attention due to a continued anti-CAA sit-in by people, especially Muslim women against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The PIL, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It stated that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida. The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Union of India (UOI) for laying down detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation leading to obstruction of the public place.

