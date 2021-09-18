KPCC Wants To End Pala Bishop Controversy, Says 'can React Only After Examining Issue'

In a recent development to the controversy surrounding Pala Bishop's statement, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC), K Sudhakaran on Friday, September 17, said that the party wants to end the issue and have asked the state government to conduct discussions on the same. Earlier on September 9, Bishop Kallarangatt claimed that Christian girls are being trapped into “love and narcotic jihad” in Kerala. This statement provoked political controversy in the state.

Sudhakaran told ANI, "Congress is observing the impact of this issue very carefully because it wants that issue to end here only. We had also asked the state government to conduct discussions with the community leaders on the issue. It is up to the government to look into the concerns."

Sudhakaran informed that the party is working towards the goal of resolving communal harmony and will move forward to create a positive social atmosphere. The KPCC president said, "These are political movements in the state and many are using the opportunity to break this communal harmony. The CPIM is also showing opportunism. We can react to this only after examining the issue."

Pala Bishop's allegation

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt had alleged that Christian girls are influenced by the concepts of love and narcotics which are used as a weapon by extremists to destroy the youth.

Pala Bishop had stated, "Terrorists have no religion. They are dressed in the mantle of religion. The CPI-M and the Congress fell into its trap. All religions must unite to fight terrorism. This is not a problem between the two religions. This is the agenda of the SDPI to portray it as a religious issue. CPI-M and Congress leaders are working as their megaphone and employees."

BJP slams Pinarayi Vijayan

Earlier on September 15, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive Member PK Krishna Das attacked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for remaining silent on the issue of terrorism and 'love jihad' in the state. Speaking at a press meet in Kochi, Das questioned, "Why is the Chief Minister keeping silent about the rampant terrorism in Kerala? Terrorism is having serious repercussions on the social fabric of Kerala. Why is the Chief Minister not investigating terrorism? Who is he afraid of?".

While on September 13, the Kerala unit of BJP had written to the Union Home Ministry, requesting security for bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. The Kerala BJP in its letter to MHA stated that the Bishop was under threat by 'extremists' who had marched to his home and threatened physical harm against him.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)