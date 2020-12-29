Kumaraswamy Calls Gowda's Death 'political Murder'; Congress Says 'no Politics On Deaths'

Reacting to Karnataka Legislative Counsil Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda's sudden and suspicious death, Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said, "I don't call this incident as suicide, I would like to call this as today's political murder." Kumaraswamy added that no politician can tolerate these kinds of incidents.

HD Kumaraswamy had earlier tweeted, "Dharma Gowda's suicide is a sacrifice for today's polluted, unprincipled, selfish politics. The secularism of the JDS was tested for the position of Chairperson. But, in this test, the Big-hearted Dharme Gowda is the victim. Those who have tested may now found the answer. Let them do introspection with the result." As can be seen, he had earlier termed it a suicide, after a death note was allegedly found.

HD Kumaraswamy on Dharme Gowda's death

In his first statement even before that, Kumaraswamy had said that SL Dharme Gowda's 'suicide' came as a shock to him and his party leaders. However, changing his stance later, he said that the secularism of the JDS was tested for the position of Chairperson. However, in the test, the heart of Dharme Gowda is the victim he claimed, adding, "Those who have tested may now have the answer."

Responding to a series of insinuations linking a deplorable in-house episode between Congress MLCs and Dharme Gowda being cited as a precursor, KPCC working president Eashwar Khandre said that nobody should do politics on a death. There should be an impartial investigation now why did he take such an extreme step. "The truth should come out and the investigation reports should be made public," the Congress leader added.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "As soon as I saw the news in the morning and came to know that Dharme Gowda has committed suicide by jumping on the railway track, I have been shocked." Sending out his advice to the young generation in politics, the Congress leader said, "If one sacrifices his life for accomplishing his goals then there's is no problem. However, giving up one's own life even before achieving his goals is just not correct."

SL Dharme Gowda found dead

In a shocking incident, the body of Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Legislative Council SL Dharme Gowda was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday. A suicide note has purportedly been recovered as well.

According to sources, the JDS leader visited Chikkamagaluru on Monday evening at around 4 pm in a Santro Car. He spoke to a few people and gathered information about train timings as well, sources said. SL Dharme Gowda asked the driver to stay back in the car and told him that he is going to get water. After that, he didn't return, sources said. The dead body of the Deputy Chairman of the State Legislative Council will be taken to Shimoga for final rites.

Gowda was in the news recently after the main opposition Congress members manhandled him in the Upper House for trying to chair the session illegally. He was dragged from the chair (the seat of the Chairman) by some Congress members alleging he had joined hands with the ruling BJP to unconstitutionally unseat the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who is from the Congress.

