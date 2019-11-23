Kumaraswamy Says Maha Developments Opportunist Politics, Amid Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar Alliance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday termed the ongoing developments in Maharashtra as opportunist politics and said no one in country's politics, including him, has morality left in them and can discuss it. During the recently concluded Maharashtra polls, NCP had continuously fought against the BJP, Kumaraswamy pointed out.

"Government is being formed with the NCP that had worked against the BJP. No one in this country's politics has morality left in them and no one can discuss about morality, including me, he said.



Speaking to reporters, he said "So everyone is doing opportunist politics...it is opportunist politics that is happening in the country." In Bihar, Nitish Kumar joined hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav during the assembly polls and got clear majority but later he sided with BJP, Kumaraswamy said. "So with these kinds of political developments, in my opinion there is no use in discussing about them, he added.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Sena rebels

In a massive turn of events on Saturday morning, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. What came as a bigger surprise was that NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP is claiming that Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP a deadline of November 30 to prove their majority.

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Soon after the development, distancing himself and his party from the Ajit Pawar's decision, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place. However, he has not yet taken any decision on the Ajit Pawar. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.



Ajit Pawar did a repetition of Kumaraswamy

Ajit Pawar's political move to join hands with BJP to form a government is seen as a repetition of what Kumaraswamy did 13 years ago in Karnataka. In 2006, Kumaraswamy had rebelled and walked out of the Congress-JD(S) coalition led by Dharm Singh with 46 MLAs, against the wish of his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, citing threat to the party, and formed the government with the BJP, becoming the chief minister during his very first term as MLA. The current Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was his deputy then. Under a rotational chief ministership arrangement, he helmed the state for 20 months. When the BJP's turn for chief ministership came, he reneged on the arrangement and brought down the Yeddyurappa government within seven days.

(With PTI inputs)

