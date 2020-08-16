Horrific Lakhimpur Kheri Gang Rape: Akhilesh & BSP Slam CM Yogi Over Crimes Against Women

Reacting to the horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri where a minor girl was raped and murdered, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the harassment of girls and women is at its peak during the BJP's rule in the state.

'A shocking incident to humanity'

"The ruthless killing after raping a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP is a shocking incident to humanity. During the BJP's rule, harassment of girls and women of Uttar Pradesh is at its peak. Why is the BJP government offering protection to accused in cases of rape, kidnapping, crime and killings? #NoMoreBJP," Yadav tweeted on Sunday.

उप्र के लखीमपुर खीरी में एक बेबस किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के बाद निर्मम हत्या इंसानियत को झकझोर देने वाली घटना है. भाजपाकाल में उप्र की बच्चियों व नारियों का उत्पीड़न चरम पर है.



बलात्कार, अपहरण, अपराध व हत्याओं के मामले में भाजपा सरकार प्रश्रयकारी क्यों बन रही है? #NoMoreBJP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 16, 2020

Reacting to the same incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the law and order situation in the state is worsening and claimed that state government has been unable to contain crime. Bhadoria added the public is upset and wants such incidents to stop.

'Unable to contain crime in the state'

"See, from some time, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been worsening. Rape incidents, murders of Dalits, law and order have become a question in the state. The public is upset and wants such incidents to stop," he said. "BSP chief Mayawati is repeatedly raising the issue of deteriorating law and order as it is felt that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been unable to contain crime in the state," he told ANI.

READ | 'This is Dhoni': Undated hysterical video of Sushant & sisters a hammerblow to rift theory

On Saturday, the police said that the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against the two men accused of gangrape. The victim was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar.

READ | Frame-by-Frame: 'Mystery Woman' at Sushant's building on June 14; suspicions on black bag

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gang rape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA. "Body of a 13-year-old was found from a sugarcane field in Isanagar. An FIR has been registered. Post mortem report has confirmed rape. Two men Santosh Yadav and Sanjay Gautam have been arrested and sent to jail," Kumar told the media.

READ | Subramanian Swamy tells MS Dhoni to fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections; explains precisely why

"They have been booked under Section 302 (murder) and Section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Action against both accused will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) as well," he said.

READ | Dealing with increasingly assertive China a common challenge for India-US: Biden's advisor

(With agency inputs)