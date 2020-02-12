Lalu Takes A Dig At Nitish Using 90s Bollywood Song, Reminds Of "Sangh-Mukt Bharat" Call

Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has posted a picture of Kumar paying tribute to RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Along with it, the former CM of Bihar has tweeted the lyrics of Hindi song from Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 Bollywood drama Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aaye. The lyrics hinted at Nitish's constant effort to be close to the BJP.

The leader, who is currently lodged in jail and has told his family members to tweet on his behalf, tweaked the lyrics and added: "Le ke Sanghmukt Bharat ka bharam chale aaye" (I came with an illusion to make India Sangh free). This was a potshot at Nitish, who on May 12, 2016, had called for a Sangh Mukt Bharat while addressing a rally in Varanasi.

तेरे दर पर सनम चले आये

तू ना आया तो हम चले आये



बिन तेरे कोई आस भी ना रही

इतने तरसे के प्यास बुझने से रही



इस से पहले के हम पे हँसती रात

बन के नागिन जो हम को डसती रात



ले के संघमुक्त भारत का भरम चले आये

ले के अपना भरम स्वयं चले आये



तेरे दर पर सनम चले आये

तू ना आया तो हम चले आये pic.twitter.com/VuhdLwcswE — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 12, 2020

BJP hits back

Taking the side of Nitish Kumar, health minister in the state & former president of the BJP Mangal Pandey said that instead of repenting on what he did, Lalu is tweeting the lyrics of "Aashiqui" songs. He also added that neither song nor Qawalli can give prominence to RJD leader's sons in the upcoming 2020 polls.

The BJP leader speaking for Nitish comes at a time when the saffron party has already lost in Delhi and all eyes are set for the seat-sharing deal of JDU and BJP for the upcoming polls in the state. While the NDA has already announced Nitish as their CM candidate, it is interesting to see how internal tussle within the NDA partners unfolds in the months leading up to the assembly polls.

लालू जी कोर्ट द्वारा घोटाले के दोषी मान लिए गए है और जेल की हवा खा रहे है | लेकिन प्राश्चित करने की जगह लालू जी आशिकी फिल्म का गाना ट्वीट कर रहे है | पुहरता और हास्य व्यंग से आगे उनकी सोच पहुँचती ही नहीं | — Mangal Pandey (@mangalpandeybjp) February 12, 2020

रिम्स में सरकारी रोटी तोड़ रहे राजद सुप्रीमो ट्विटर पर गाना गाएं या कव्वाली 2020 में नहीं होगी उनके बेटे की बहाली — Mangal Pandey (@mangalpandeybjp) February 12, 2020

Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav is lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail from December 23, 2017. He has also been getting treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi since August 2018. The RJD supremo was sentenced last year to seven years imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the fodder scam case. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh in the case. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the undivided state's chief minister.

