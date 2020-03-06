Lalu's RJD Uses Trump To Attack Nitish-Sushil & Modi-Shah On Bihar's Special Status Demand

Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again for not conferring the special category status to the state, RJD has said that now only US president Donald Trump can give the status. Lalu Prasad Yadav's party has also attacked the "double engine" government in Bihar. In a tweet on Friday, RJD said that Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is unable to provide "special state status" to Bihar.

The party has also posted caricature of Nitish demanding the status of "special state" from Modi-Shah, to which they reply "No", and then a caricature of Sushil Modi is shown saying: "Leave them, let's get the status from Donald Trump."

दिल्ली से लेकर पटना तक भाजपा की सरकार है। बिहार में मज़बूत ड़बल इंजन सरकार है फिर भी विशेष राज्य का दर्जा क्यों नहीं दिया जा रहा? लगता है अब डॉनल्ड ट्रम्प ही बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिलाएँगे क्योंकि नीतीश कुमार, सुशील मोदी, अमित शाह और प्रधानमंत्री के वश की बात नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/29W5frXjqX — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) March 6, 2020

Meanwhile, amid rising coronavirus cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to be on alert pertaining to Coronavirus. Bihar shares a 1400 km porous border with Nepal. Nitish Kumar has asked officials to screen people visiting from Nepal. While speaking to reporters in Patna on Thursday, Kumar said: "people should take precautionary measure pertaining to Coronavirus. Bihar Govt has issued an advisory of alert. A large number of people from Nepal and China visit Bodh Gaya. Officials have been asked to monitor people coming from Nepal bordering Bihar as it's a porous border. It has to be ascertained whether people coming in from Bihar visited China or not."

With only 7 months left for Bihar's assembly election, Nitish Kumar addressed a 'karyakarta sammelan' of the party in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on March 1, declaring that NDA is together and will win the polls. RJD has also started its preparation for the polls, with Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face. Both Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are wooing the people of Bihar in their ongoing "Berozgaar rally"with the slogan "Tej Raftar Tejashwi Sarkar." Meanhwhile, BJP's former president Amit Shah has already announced that the party will contest the polls with Nitish as the CM face. With 243 seats in the assembly, Bihar goes on polls in Oct-Nov this year.

