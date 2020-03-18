BJP Responds To AP CM Jagan's 'treat Coronavirus With Paracetamol' Claim; Chides Him

Amid the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India, BJP leader Dinakar Lanka took a jibe at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that Reddy's statement of coronavirus treatment with paracetamol has made him a "laughing stock across the nation".

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 3rd COVID-19 Death In Maha;Cases Rise Up To 148

"The comments of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus treatment with paracetamol and bleaching powder have become a laughing stock across the nation, but some medical officers and state ministers are still maintaining the same stand without corrective measures like other neighbouring states," Dinakar told ANI.

"If the coronavirus is not dangerous, why the Health Ministry of Andhra Pradesh had allotted funds for Rs 200 crores and telling (that) safeguarding measures have taken to combat the pandemic coronavirus? Why the Superintendent of Vijayawada Government General Hospital said that coronavirus is not dangerous when compared with some other viruses when the entire globe is working together for preventive measures?" he added.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Qurantined Italians Record Message For Past Selves; Warn Themselves

Dinakar lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating a dialogue for cooperation among the SAARC nations and said that the global leaders have acknowledged PM Modi's efforts.

"We all need to work together to combat coronavirus. In this process, anybody who appears irresponsible, such person's mindset should be tuned as per the requirements of WHO and the Union Health Ministry's guidelines. No human life should be adversely impacted due to coronavirus...The Union government has been alerting the state governments continuously since the pandemic reached our country," he said.

READ | Imran Khan Breaks Silence On Pakistan Students Stuck In China's Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

India has reported its third death on Tuesday due to Coronavirus that had erupted from China and spread across the globe. As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen to 148. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.