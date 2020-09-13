'Leaders From Both Houses Of Parliament To Meet On Sep 15 To Discuss China': Prahlad Joshi

Leaders from both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will meet on September 15 to discuss the recent India-China border tensions keeping in mind national security interests, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday.

"The government is ready to discuss the issues. Considering the sensitivities and strategic points of the India-China matter, a meeting of leaders from both Houses will be held on Tuesday (September 15). We will brief the leaders in the meeting," said Joshi while responding to a question, whether or not the government is ready for discussion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on the India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Rajan Chowdhury, has asserted that the party wants a discussion over the Chinese aggression on Ladakh border. "We want a discussion on China issue. What is going on, what is the future plan etc. This is not only wanted by us but the entire country wants to know". He assured support to the Centre on its response to Beijing.

The Minister has appealed to all parties for cooperation in this "difficult situation". A Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Om Birla which had the participation of MPs from parties.

"Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has decided to hold one more BAC meeting on Tuesday. Now, for two days, we will finalize the business and I appeal to all parties for cooperation, in this difficult situation," Joshi said.

In a statement, Birla's office said all leaders in the BAC meeting extended their support for the smooth functioning of the House, with all health and security protocols, for people’s welfare and securing national interest. The Speaker also visited the Parliament complex to inspect and review the health and security related arrangements and the preparations for the session.

According to the government, a total of 47 items have been identified to be taken up during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday. The session will run through at least October 1 and will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days).

READ | Speaker Om Birla Meets Party Leaders Ahead Of Monsoon Session; Visits Parliament Complex

READ | Ghulam Nabi Azad Says 'Fear Of COVID-19 Among MPs' Ahead Of Monsoon Parliamentary Session

COVID prevention protocols in place

As per mandatory protocol, each member, employee, and officials will undergo an RT-PCR COVID-19 test ahead of the session. Furthermore, the attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of Coronavirus spread.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lok Sabha will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Rajya Sabha will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm. And on the following days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The session will see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing norms, and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House.

(PTI Photo)

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Parliament: 18 Day Monsoon Session To Take Up 11 Bills To Replace Ordinances

READ | 'Want Discussion On China, Centre's Strategy': Adhir Chowdhury Ahead Of Monsoon Session