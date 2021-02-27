Left Scoffs At Oppn's 'crocodile Tears For Fisherfolk'; Points To Cong Govt's Decisions

Scoffing at Congress' condemnation for his government's Deep-sea fishing contract, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, pointed out that the 1991-1996 Congress government had permitted foreign trawlers into Indian waters for deep-sea fishing. Stating that the Left continues to oppose it, he said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was shedding 'crocodile tears for fisherfolk' in the state. Kerala goes to polls on 6th April and the counting of votes on 2nd May.

LDF slams Congress' 'tears for fisherfolk'

The @INCIndia's '91-'96 Government permitted foreign trawlers into our waters for deep sea fishing. The Left opposed it then, and continues to oppose it. LoP @chennithala is shedding crocodile tears for fisherfolk in Kerala after supporting that devastating decision as an MP. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 27, 2021

Kerala govt cancels MoU with US company for deep-sea fishing contract after Oppn backlash

Kerala govt calls off deep-sea fishing MoU

Recently, the Kerala government called off the signing of an MoU with a US-based firm for deep-sea fishing after receiving strong backlash from the Opposition in the state, as per PTI. Dismissing charges that the govt was entering into an agreement for deep-sea fishing contract with a US-based firm, saying no foreign company will be allowed to engage in deep-sea trawling in the state's waters. Vijayan asserted that his government will not deviate from its fisheries policy and will continue to encourage the traditional fishermen to become the "owners of deep-sea fishing vessels".

Chennithala had earlier released a photo of Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma purportedly holding discussions with representatives of EMCC International - the US company in question. Chennithala alleged that the photo, in which the minister, officials of EMCC International, and the fisheries department could be seen, was proof for the discussion held between the government and the US-based company. He also released what he termed was 'documentary evidence' -- a purported concept note submitted by the company to the fisheries department and the letter sent by the fisheries principal secretary to the EMCC president on the controversial project. Backing the fishermen's hartals, he stated Vijayan's unawareness of the EMCC deal surprised him.

CM @vijayanpinarayi is surprised at what is happening under his rule. Admitting that he is not aware of the EMCC deal exhibits the level of efficiency of this Govt. A CM who doesn't even remember whom he had met and held discussions is actually a surprise to us. — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) February 27, 2021

Congress' Kerala campaign

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF has kicked off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' vowing to 'protect Ayyappa devotees' rights', ahead of the Kerala polls. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times, campaigning for UDF. Congress has repeatedly called for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over a host of issues - Gold smuggling probe, Sandalwood probe, COVID handling, Sabarimala issue, Sprinklr row, Police social media order etc. Recently, in the local body polls, LDF maintained its hold winning a majority of Gram Panchayats, Block Panchayats, District Panchayats while UDF won more municipalities and corporations.

