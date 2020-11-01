'Liquor Ban Failed In Bihar; Alcohol Smuggled Under Nitish Kumar's Nose': Chirag Paswan

As the campaigning for elections intensifies in Bihar with two more phases to go, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the prohibition of liquor in the state. He alleged that it is available everywhere and that the government is not doing anything to stop it.

The LJP leader said that Nitish Kumar himself admitted that alcohol is being smuggled in Bihar and asked: "why does he get defensive whenever asked about the issue?"

"They talk about the prohibition of alcohol but it is available everywhere. The Chief Minister says that alcohol is being smuggled. But when he knows about these activities why isn't he working to stop these," ANI quoted Chirag as saying.

READ | PM Modi To Address 4 Rallies As Campaigning For 2nd Phase Of Bihar Polls Enters Last Day

Earlier this week, the LJP leader had launched a similar attack on Nitish Kumar, claiming that he is involved in liquor smuggling in Bihar. He said the alcohol ban has failed in the state and alleged that illicit liquor is being widely sold under the CM's nose and he is receiving kickbacks from it. "Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power," he had said.

In 2015, Nitish Kumar had promised to ban alcohol ahead of elections as it was demanded by women voters - who are considered a strong base for the Chief Minister. However, many say that prohibition is dissolving under the impact of alcohol smuggling and rising unemployment due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

READ | In Bihar Polls, 'vote For Nitish Means A Vote For RJD' Says LJP's Paswan; Tejashwi Appeals

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26%. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

READ | 'Chirag Paswan Dancing To Someone Else's Tune': JDU Hints At Kishor's Role In LJP's Stance

READ | 'Will Send Bihar CM Nitish To Jail': LJP's Chirag Paswan Makes Dramatic Pronouncement