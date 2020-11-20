'Love Jihad' Manufactured By BJP To Disturb Communal Harmony: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Opposes

Even as BJP-ruled states are keen to bring a legislation to deal with cases of "love jihad", with Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government having sent its proposal to the Department of Law, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has dismissed the possibility of any such law in his state. Not only this, Gehlot on Friday slammed the BJP for having "manufactured" the term "Love Jihad" and pointed out that marriage is a matter of personal liberty and any such law would be unconstitutional.

Alleging that the saffron party wants to disturb the communal harmony in the country, Gehlot opined that such laws will leave the consenting adults at the mercy of state power. In a series of tweets, the Rajasthan CM also said that law against "Love Jihad" would snatch personal liberty and marriage should be a personal decision.

READ | Madhya Pradesh govt to table bill against 'Love Jihad'; violators to get 5 years jail

Gehlot tweeted, "Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the Nation & disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love. They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision & they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty. It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict & disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground."

READ | Haryana forms panel to draft law against 'Love Jihad'; HM, DGP attend high-level meeting

Law against 'Love Jihad'

Addressing a rally in Jaunpur for upcoming UP by-elections, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday proclaimed that his government will make a law against 'love jihad'. Referring to a recent Allahabad High Court's order, Adityanath claimed that as the HC had opposed changing religion solely for marriage, his government too will bring a law based on it. Following suit, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh government also said that they will bring a law against Love Jihad. Earlier in the day, the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government said that they have sent a proposal to the Department of Law regarding the same.

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Vows To Bring Law Against 'Love-Jihad'; Touts 'Mission Shakti'

READ | Nikita Tomar's Father Seeks Speedy Enaction Of Law Against Love Jihad, Appeals To Parties