Shiv Sena Agrees To NCP's Demand For 2nd Rajya Sabha Seat, Congress Upset: Sources 

Another rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi has surfaced, this time over the allocation of Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Seven Rajya Sabha seats in the state are scheduled to go to the polls on March 26, out of which the MVA is assured of winning 4 of them due to its numerical strength in the Maharashtra Assembly. As per sources, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has conceded to NCP’s demand for a second seat.

On the other hand, the Sena and Congress will have to settle only for one seat each. Sources reveal that Congress is upset over this development. Meanwhile, Thackeray who has become a member of either House within a period of 6 months is likely to get elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council so that a sitting MLA doesn’t have to vacate his seat.

Maharashtra poll dynamics

Out of the 7 Rajya Sabha seats due for polls in Maharashtra, NCP currently holds two seats while Shiv Sena, BJP and Congress have one seat each. The other seat is held by RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale and a BJP-backed Independent candidate.

With 54 seats, NCP can secure only one seat as 38 votes are required for a candidate to win. However, with the surplus votes of Congress and Shiv Sena, it can bag the second seat comfortably. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to be re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha, reports indicate that fellow MP Majeed Memon is unlikely to be the party’s choice this time.

Rajya Sabha election

Recently, the Election Commission of India announced the election for 55 Rajya Sabha seats across 17 states falling vacant in April 2020. While the notification for the poll will be issued on March 6, the last day for filing nomination is March 13.

The counting of votes will take place on March 26 itself after the voting concludes. Out of 55, the highest chunk of seats will go to polls from Maharashtra (7).

