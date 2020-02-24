'Growing Bonhomie Between India, US...' Om Birla Exudes Confidence In Trump's Visit

As United States President Donald Trump arrived for his maiden visit to India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed confidence that the President's visit will help in growing bonhomie between the two countries.

Om Birla further encouraged the political leaders, Parliament members and citizens at large to play an active role in helping the countries reach the epitome of their relationship'.

The growing bonhomie between India & US will help them reach the epitome of their relationship. In this, I am sure, the leaders, the Parliament and the people of the two countries will together play a proactive role. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 24, 2020

READ | Donald Trump And Melania Trump Visit Taj Mahal; Click Pictures At The Seventh Wonder

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha speaker called Trump's visit 'historic' and hoped for strong strategic, economic and cultural ties between India and the US.

Welcome to friend of India, US President, Mr. Donald Trump, on his visit. This interaction between the oldest & largest democracies is historical. I am sure the growing friendship between India & US will further strengthen our strategic, economic & cultural ties. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 24, 2020

READ | PM Modi Hails Trump's Commitment To Fighting Terrorism, Calls India-US "Natural Partners"

'Combined efforts to eliminate terrorism'

During the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, President Donald Trump spoke about Indo-US efforts to crack down on terrorism. Speaking of Trump's message on terrorism, Om Birla said that both countries have resolved to fight terrorism, and hoped that the combined efforts of the two nations would help in ending terrorism from the world.

US President's concerns on terrorism highlight the importance US gives to removing this scourge from the world. Both countries have all along emphatically resolved to fight terrorism in all its manifestations. Hope our combined efforts will help eliminate terrorism from world. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 24, 2020

READ | Namaste Trump: Watch PM Modi & President Trump Address A Jubilant Crowd At Motera Stadium

India & US working to fight terrorists

In his maiden visit to India since taking office, President Donald Trump spoke about Indo-US efforts to crack down on terrorism, addressing at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad. Claiming that ISIS was '100% destroyed', he stated that under his watch, 'the monster Al Baghdadi' was killed.

Talking about the need to protect one's border, he displayed US protectionism, stating that anyone coming to the US to hurt it's citizens will 'pay a very very heavy price'.

READ | India & US Working To Fight Terrorists & Their Ideology: Trump Details IS & Pak Crackdown