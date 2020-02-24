The Debate
'Growing Bonhomie Between India, US...' Om Birla Exudes Confidence In Trump's Visit

Politics

As US President Trump arrived for his maiden visit to India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that it will help in growing the bond between the two countries

Lok Sabha

As United States President Donald Trump arrived for his maiden visit to India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed confidence that the President's visit will help in growing bonhomie between the two countries.

Om Birla further encouraged the political leaders, Parliament members and citizens at large to play an active role in helping the countries reach the epitome of their relationship'.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha speaker called Trump's visit 'historic' and hoped for strong strategic, economic and cultural ties between India and the US.

'Combined efforts to eliminate terrorism'

During the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad, President Donald Trump spoke about Indo-US efforts to crack down on terrorism. Speaking of Trump's message on terrorism, Om Birla said that both countries have resolved to fight terrorism, and hoped that the combined efforts of the two nations would help in ending terrorism from the world.

India & US working to fight terrorists

In his maiden visit to India since taking office, President Donald Trump spoke about Indo-US efforts to crack down on terrorism, addressing at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad. Claiming that ISIS was '100% destroyed', he stated that under his watch, 'the monster Al Baghdadi' was killed.

Talking about the need to protect one's border, he displayed US protectionism, stating that anyone coming to the US to hurt it's citizens will 'pay a very very heavy price'.

Published:
