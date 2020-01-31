'Lucky To Be Unharmed': Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh On Heckled Anti-CAA Protestor

West Bengal BJP president and Member of Parliament from Medinipur Dilip Ghosh once again sparked a political controversy by calling a female anti-CAA protestor "lucky" that she got away without being harmed. The MP, who has been in news for his controversial statements since the past month, made the comment during a book launch at the Kolkata International Book Fair.

"The luck of their forefathers is good that only the banners were snatched and nothing was done to her. There are many circuses and baghs where they can go and protest. Why do they come in front of us? Do they come in front of us to be in the news or to be a martyr?? Won't tolerate it anymore", stated the Bengal top man for BJP.

Woman protestor heckled by BJP workers

A pro-CAA rally from Patuli to Bagha Jatin area in southern suburbs of Kolkata, led by Dilip Ghosh, was denied permission by the authorities and Kolkata Police citing law and order issues on Friday. During the rally, a lone woman protester was seen carrying an anti-CAA poster and decrying the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.

BJP supporters not only snatched the poster from the woman and verbally abused her, but also allegedly heckled her. She was reportedly rescued by the police posted in the area. The TMC has vowed to take out counter-rally to protest against Ghosh's remark.

Loudmouth leader

Dilip Ghosh has been in news since early this year when he had stated that if BJP comes to power in Bengal, they would shoot protestors who vandalized public property "like dogs". He later backed his comment and said that he spoke in full awareness of its context. Reiterating his stand once again, Ghosh even said, "Will do things like this if we come to power!", a few days later.

"I have said it publicly, in a public meeting. Nothing new has been said by me. No one has criticized the vandalism. I am criticising it and said what should be done to who resort to vandalism. I have said this in full awareness. Will do things like this if we come to power", said Dilip Ghosh giving a full justification of his 'shoot out' comment, which drew flack from union minister Babul Supriyo himself and Vice President Chandra Bose back then.

(Image credit: PTI)

