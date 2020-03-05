Madhya Pradesh MLAs Reach Bengaluru, 14 Likely To Rebel From Kamal Nath Govt: Sources

As per sources of Republic TV, top MLAs from Madhya Pradesh have reached Bengaluru confirming the recent allegations of ruling-Congress party of BJP trying to poach MP MLAs. Sources have also informed that 14 MLAs from the Kamal Nath-led Government in Madhya Pradesh are likely to rebel. Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote.

MLAs in Bengaluru

Top sources on Wednesday told Republic TV that the MLAs who were taken to Bengaluru are allegedly huddled in luxury hotels. As per sources, four MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are allegedly kept in a luxury gated community near Whitefield. Further, three Congress MLAs and one Independent MLA are kept in Prestige Palm Meadows.

Along with it, sources stated that BSY's son Vijayendra has been given the responsibility of safekeeping the MP MLAs. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government and there was a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were 'forcibly' held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

