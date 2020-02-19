Madras HC Bans Blockade Of TN Assembly, Political Parties Divided Over Decision

After the Madras High Court's decision to ban the blockade of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by the protesters in opposition to CAA, regional political organisation Naam Tamilar Katchi has slammed the decision calling it "unfortunate".

Domnicravi, State Secretary, Nam Tamilar Katchi has said, "Madras High court judgment against the protester is a very unfortunate one. We request the ruling govt not to provoke more and more people in this emotive issue. It should first listen to the voices of people who are indulging in protests."

Another political organisation Hindu Makkal Katchi has welcomed the decision. Prabakaran, District Ramanathapuram President Hindu Makkal Katchi has said, "We welcome the courts' decision which has not given permission for the protest. We request the protesters to accept the laws of the land and not to indulge in protests and violent activities. We must cooperate with the government and should not go with the opposition's campaign."

Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the blockade without the proper sanction of the police. It also ordered Muslim outfits not to go ahead with its agitation to lay siege at the Secretariat and the District Collector's office.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. However, after the passage of the act, protests erupted across the country against the act. Some of the protests took a violent turn with incidents of stone-pelting and vandalizing public property.

The Shaheen Bagh protests which have been going on for over two months have blocked a road connecting Delhi to Noida. The protestors have undermined Supreme Court's advice that blocking the road and causing inconvenience to fellow civilians in unconstitutional. Supreme Court has formed a team of interlocutors to strike a dialogue with the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

(With ANI inputs)

