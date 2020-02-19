Interlocutors Commence Talks With Shaheen Bagh Protesters, Request A Private Dialogue

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court-appointed interlocuters senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran commenced talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters. Hegde stated that they had come to talk on the directions of the protesters. Thereafter, Ramachandran explained the SC order to the protesters.

She quoted SC 's observation that everyone had the right to protest. She clarified that this right was valid even as the apex court was hearing the legal challenge to the Citizenship Amendment Act. At the same time, she opined that citizens had a right to reach their workplace, hospital, and school on time.

Ramachandran stressed that other people should not be inconvenienced in the wake of the protests. Thereafter, the interlocutors requested a private discussion with the protesters in the absence of the media. However, some of the protesters insisted that the media should be allowed to stay.

SC seeks solution to Shaheen Bagh impasse

On Monday, the SC bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kaul and KM Joseph heard multiple petitions demanding the removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh and the clearance of Kalindi Kunj road. While one petition has been filed by lawyer and activist Amit Sahni seeking the removal of protesters under the supervision of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Nand Kishor Garg filed the second petition. The court questioned whether a public road could be blocked in this manner.

At the same time, the apex court clarified that the limited question before it was concerning the place at which an indefinite protest of this nature could be held. The bench named senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to mediate with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and explore the possibility of shifting the protest to alternative venues such as Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar. The interlocutors have been directed to submit a report on the outcome of the talks by February 24, the next date of the hearing.

