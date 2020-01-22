The Debate
Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Ayodhya Trip, BJP Says It's 'riding Two Horses At Once'

Politics

Reacting to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announcing his Ayodhya visit, BJP leader Shaina NC and Rakesh Sinha slammed the Sena for wasting taxpayers' money

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that he will visit Ayodhya after completing 100 days in power, BJP has stepped into attack mode and slammed the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government and stated that 'corruption' is the main agenda of these parties. 

Reacting to the announcement made by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader Shaina NC said, " The Maha Vikas Aghadi has no common ideology and it seems to have become a 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' for all the political parties concerned. CM Uddhav visiting Ayodhya is his prerogative. The common agenda of these 3 parties is corruption."

"This is a waste of taxpayers' money. We are interested in knowing who does what. Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress have no vision plan for Maharashtra," she added. 

READ | Sena-baiter Nitin Raut only Maha neta in Congress' Delhi stars; Prithviraj Chavan snubbed

BJP MP from Rajya Sabha, Rakesh Sinha also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Calling this to be an opportunist government, he said, "Congress tried to delay the Ayodhya matter. This is an opportunist government. Sena has sacrificed their ideology just for power, Sena is silent. It is adopting a program that is anti-Hindu. You cannot ride two horses at the same time. They are pseudo-secular forces."

"They are trying to enforce politics on minorities. CAA is the secular policy of govt of India. Sena is with those forces who are against the constitution," he added.

READ | Shiv Sena refutes Congress claim, says no question of it allying with Cong in 2014

Raut invites allies to visit Ayodhya

Confirming the news of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visiting Ayodhya, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also invited Sena's alliance partners, NCP and Congress to visit Ayodhya. He also stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also visit many temples.

READ | Chavan defends 'formed govt after Muslims said' as BJP slams 'Muslim League Congress'

READ | BJP's Kirit Somaiya sneers at the tension in Maha alliance, says it's good' to see competition

Published:
