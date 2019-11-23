Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Doesn’t Have Sharad Pawar's 'support', Says Praful Patel

After the dramatic wee hour developments at Mumbai Raj Bhawan, senior NCP leader Praful Patel said Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra government was his personal decision and did not have "Sharad Pawar saheb's support". This comes after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took the oath as the CM and the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. As reported by ANI, Praful Pate has claimed that Ajit Pawar as the deputy does not have Sharad Pawar’s support.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Ajit Pawar: This is not NCP's decision and does not have Sharad Pawar saheb's support. #MaharashtraGovtFormation pic.twitter.com/1OUPg6C2Lx — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Sharad Pawar claims this is Ajit Pawar's personal decision

Meanwhile, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took to Twitter and said that it was Ajit Pawar's personal decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra government. He also claimed that neither he nor the NCP endorses this decision.

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 23, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ii for giving me the opportunity to serve the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good for a state like Maharashtra to be under President's rule for so long. Hence, I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM

Ajit Pawar after taking the oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra said, "From the day results have been declared to this day, no party was able to form a government. Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to come ahead to form a stable government."

