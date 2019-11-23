Maharashtra Twist: Nitin Gadkari Congratulates CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

After the massive political twist in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as the chief minister, the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Gadkari had earlier made a statement that irrespective of whoever forms the government in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in the interest of farmers. He said this while speaking at the inauguration of Agrovision, an expo showcasing a wide range of agricultural products.

His tweet translates to, "Congratulations to Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Dada Pawar. Under your leadership, I believe that the development chariot of Maharashtra will move faster".

Nitin Gadkari's tweet

Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the oppurtunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

