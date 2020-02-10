Aaditya Thackeray Reacts To Wardha Incident, Calls For 'mindset Change' From School-level

Commenting on the tragic death of a lecturer who was set ablaze in Wardha, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday expressed his shock at the development. He assured that the law would be strictly implemented in Maharashtra. At the same time, he maintained that the mindset needed to be changed from the school level. In this regard, he revealed that he had spoken to state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad about making changes in the curriculum to include lessons on ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ touch and how boys should behave with girls.

Read: Ensure Conviction Of Accused In Wardha Case: Thackeray To Cops

Aaditya Thackeray opined, “I am lost for words on this. We had a discussion about this in the Secretariat. We must now think about what we can do next. In Maharashtra, there will be strict legal action on atrocities on women, but we must start from schools. Self-defence should be introduced for girls, but along with this, lessons should be introduced in school textbooks on 'right' touch, 'wrong' touch for boys and on how to behave with girls. I have discussed with (School Education Minister) Varsha Gaikwad. This should be taken forward.”

He added, “More importantly, the law needs to be made more stringent and should be implemented. Even if this happens, we need to think about how to avoid such incidents from happening in the future. There is a need to change the curriculum in the country. Lessons on how boys and girls should behave with each other should be imparted from the 4th standard. It is necessary to change this mentality.”

Read: Maharashtra Home Min Announces Job To Kin Of Wardha Victim Who Succumbed To Burn Injuries

The horrific incident in Wardha

On February 3, a 25-year-old lecturer, a resident of Hinganghat in Wardha district was set ablaze by a stalker while she was on the way to college. Having suffered 40% burns, she was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital and Research Centre in Nagpur. The state government had specially flown in Dr Sunil Keswani, the director of the National Burns Centre to supervise her treatment.

However, the victim succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning at 6.55 am. Identified as the accused, Vikesh Nagrale was arrested by the police. He was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326-A. Now, it is expected that he will be charged with murder.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Maharashtra: Wardha Lecturer Set Ablaze By Stalker Dies; Supriya Sule Assures Justice

Read: CM Uddhav Declares 'Will Hang Culprit Soon' As Wardha Lecturer Succumbs To Horrific Burns