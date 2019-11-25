Maharashtra: 52 MLAs Have Come Back To Us, One More In Touch, Says Nawab Malik

After the dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra regarding Government formation, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that a total of 52 MLAs of the party has returned back to the party. This statement of Malik comes after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Moreover, NCP's senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal also claimed that they have 53 MLAs in their contact and only Ajit Pawar is remaining. As per sources, Bhujbal will be meeting Ajit Pawar at his residence to convince Ajit Pawar to come back to NCP.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, to ANI: 52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8AOEzD6hBB — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Missing MLAs return

Two out of four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs who were reported missing since after government formation in Maharashtra have reached Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday. NCP leaders said that the two MLAs- Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil- were lodged in a hotel in Gurgaon and came back to Mumbai along with Nationalist youth Congress president Dheeraj Sharma and Nationalist Student Congress chief Sonia Doohan on late Sunday night. Another lawmaker Nitin Pawar had already reached Mumbai on Sunday while NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal is currently at a safe location in Delhi, party leaders said. The MLAs who have returned have pledged their support to the Sharad Pawar led NCP, which won 54 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Maharashtra's political scenario remains complicated with BJP confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance. On the other side, NCP supremo clarified that his claims are 'false and misleading'. While Congress is claiming the developments in Maharashtra as a blot in democracy and is demanding the resignation of the governor, Shiv Sena whose chief Uddhav Thackeray was on the verge of the CM has moved to the Supreme Court claiming Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking as ''unconstitutional'.

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the State with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

SC hearing on the matter

Hearing the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday.

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, after the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

(With ANI inputs)