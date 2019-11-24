The Debate
New Allies Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar Begin Official Work: Discuss Farmers' Issue

General News

Even as the BJP is yet to prove its number on floor of the house, it seems that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Ajit Pawar have started their work.

Fadnavis

Even as the BJP is yet to prove its number on the floor of the house, it seems that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar have already started their work. Amid uncertainty over the number of NCP leaders supporting the BJP, Ajit Pawar on Sunday night met CM Fadnavis and discussed the crisis of farmers in the state. Informing about their meet, the official Twitter page of CMO Maharashtra said that the leaders discussed various measures for additional support & assistance to unseasonal rain-affected farmers. This comes as the first official meeting of both the leaders together after the massive political turn of events on Saturday. 

Maharashtra's political scenario remains complicated with BJP confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance. On the other side, NCP supremo clarified that his claims are 'false and misleading'. While Congress is claiming the developments in Maharashtra as a blot in democracy and is demanding the resignation of the governor, Shiv Sena, whose chief Uddhav Thackeray was on the verge of becoming the CM, has moved to the Supreme Court claiming Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking as ''unconstitutional'.

READ: 'ALL IS WELL': Ajit Pawar appeals to NCP for a little patience; opens up on Sharad Pawar

SC hearing on the matter

Hearing the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday. 

READ: Ajit Pawar mulls legal options over his ouster as NCP's legislative chief: Sources

Published:
