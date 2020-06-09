Mumbai's Total COVID-19 Cases Reach 50,878; Crosses Wuhan's Official Tally

With 1015 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 9 till 6 pm, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 50,878. A total of 904 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 22,942. Meanwhile, 58 persons passed away owing to COVID-19 in the day, propelling Mumbai's COVID-19 death toll to 1758. 47 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 2,33,570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories till June 8. There was a 3% growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city from June 1 to 8. On the other hand, novel coronavirus cases in the PN, RN, RS wards grew at a rate of over 5%. Barring for A, B, C and RN wards, all other wards in Mumbai have registered more than 500 COVID-19 cases. 3,12,778 senior citizens have been surveyed by visiting 18,11,766 houses. At present, there are 775 active containment zones in Mumbai while 4071 buildings have been sealed. While 97,074 high-risk contacts have been admitted to COVID Care Centres 1 till date, only 27,708 persons are currently there.

2259 new cases in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Maharashtra witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with 2259 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 90,787. With 120 deaths being reported in the day, Maharashtra's death toll surged to 3289. The state's recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 46.96% and 3.6% respectively. A total of 5,77,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories across the state. While 5,68,073 persons are in home quarantine, 26,470 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

COVID-19 crisis

Presently, there are 2,66,598 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,29,314 patients have been discharged while 7471 casualties have been reported. The Ministry of Health has deployed high-level multi-disciplinary Central teams to 15 states and Union Territories with more than 50 districts/municipal bodies that are witnessing a high case load. The teams comprise two public health experts and a senior Joint Secretary level nodal officer for administrative handholding and improving governance. These teams are assisting the states and Union Territories in addressing challenges such as testing bottlenecks, high confirmation rates, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate etc.

