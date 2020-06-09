Maharashtra's Coronavirus Cases Top 90,000 With 3,289 Deaths; Mumbai Cases Cross 50,000

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,259 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's aggregate count to 90,787 - the highest among all states and union territories in India. On the same day, 1,663 patients were discharged while 120 people died. Therefore, there are 44,849 active cases in the state.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in capital Mumbai crossed 50,000-mark while that in neighbouring Thane touched 14,000, Pune has 10,073 and Nagpur 788.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 46.96% while the case fatality rate is 3.6%. Currently, 5,68,073 people are in home quarantine. There are 75,930 beds available in quarantine institutions and 26,470 people are in institutional quarantine currently. Out of 5,77,819 laboratory samples, 90,787 have been tested positive (15.71%) for COVID-19 until today.

Breakup of fatalities

Out of the 120 deaths on Tuesday, the health department said 80 were men and 40 women. 62 of them aged over 60 years, 47 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 11 were aged less than 40 years. 91 out of 120 patients (75.8%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. Death toll in COVID-19 patients has now gone up to 3,289 in the state.

Cluster Containment Plan

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 3750 active containment zones in the state currently. Total 18,994 surveillance squads worked across the state and surveillance of 69.16 lakh population was done.

Details of district-wise active case:

