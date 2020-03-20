Harbhajan Singh Supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew Call; Says 'lets Kill This Virus Together'

Harbhajan Singh came forward and lauded PM Narendra Modi who had addressed the nation on Thursday and issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister.

'I pledge to act': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harbhajan Singh wrote that he is one hundred percent in agreement with Prime Minister Modi's suggestions and that he pledges to act as suggested by also mentioning that he would try his best to spread the message of PM Modi. The veteran offie then urged every Indian to do so in order to kill COVID-19 together.

One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji’s suggestions 👍👍and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every indian to do so #letskillthisvirus together INDIA 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 19, 2020

Later, Bhajji also urged everyone in India to be safe and take precautions. At the same time, he also went on to post a screenshot in which he made it clear that he is supporting the 'Janta Curfew'.

Be safe take precautions india 🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/90ycPFRB2S — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 20, 2020

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

