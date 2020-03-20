Ajinkya Rahane Urges Citizens Of India To Wholeheartedly Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

Ajinkya Rahane came forward and hailed PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Thursday evening. PM Modi had issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister.

'We need to do our part': Ajinkya Rahane

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ajinkya Rahane wrote that as responsible citizens of the country, we all need to do our part to fight and defeat the dangerous COVID-19. The Indian Test vice-captain then urged everyone to follow the norms set up by Prime Minister Modi to ensure our own safety. At the same time, the Test specialist also urged one and all to stay safe.

As responsible citizens of the country, we need to do our part in our fight against Covid-19. Let’s follow the norms set up by our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to ensure our own safety.

Stay safe everyone!#IndiaFightsCorona — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 19, 2020

What is 'Janta Curfew'?

Janta Curfew is a self-imposed Curfew, in which people are advised to restrain from non-essential movement across the country and remain in their respective homes. The 'Janta Curfew' comes amid the global pandemic and is a national movement in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

PM Modi's 9 appeals

1. Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

2. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

3. Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

4. At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)

5. Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6. Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7. Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.

8. Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

9- Stay away from rumours.

