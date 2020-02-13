Maharashtra Congress Slams 'Kemm Cho Trump'; Calls It 'endorsement To His Re-election Bid'

Slamming the Indian government's invitation to US President Donald Trump to visit India, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, on Thursday, said the 'KemCho trump event' was an open endorsement to Trump's re-election bid this year. Sawant cited PM Modi's 'Howdy speech' where PM Modi had referred to Trump's 2016 campaign slogan 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar'. He added that India's foreign policy prevents the nation from involving itself in the internal politics of any country.

Maha Congress slams 'KemCho Trump'

#KemChoTrump event is to support the campaign of @realDonaldTrump so was "Howdy Modi"

In "Howdy Modi" Modi literally called "Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar". To get involved into internal politics of any country is against India's foreign policy. Personal interests overriding country's — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) February 13, 2020

White House: US President Donald Trump & FLOTUS Melania to visit India on February 24-25

Donald Trump's India visit

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat on February 24-25 - marking his first presidential visit to India. The trip - which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24. During the visit, India-US is only likely to hold talks to restore preferential trade status under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP), which was terminated by the Trump administration last year.

Melania Trump 'excited' for maiden visit to India, thanks PM Modi for 'kind invitation'

PM Modi's Howdy Modi event

Previously, in September 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a week-long visit culminating in the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. Prior to his UN Address, he gave an electrifying address in Houston to over 50,000 members of the Indian diaspora at a mega community, while sharing the stage with several top American leaders including Trump. In the US President's address, Trump celebrated the India-US relationship and said that together the countries will deepen their ties.

Trump depicted as 'footballer' in Mar-a-Lago's Super Bowl party ahead of impeachment vote

Donald Trump's re-election 2020

Trump, who seeks re-election into the White House, had launched his campaign a day after getting sworn-in as the 45th US President in January 2017. While Trump's 2016 campaign was mired in alleged Russian collusion, a formal House inquiry found that Trump had solicited a foreign power - Ukraine's - help in his 2020 re-election bid. Trump who has been backed unopposed by the Republican party will face the Democratic presidential nominee in November - the democratic race is currently led by Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.